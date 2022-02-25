It’s time to close Krabloonik

Once again the citizens of Snowmass and the Town Council must shoulder the responsibility and the shame for the cruelty that is the ongoing history at Krabloonik.

Given what has been going on there all these years, I am convinced the episode caught on video of musher Paul Staples is not an isolated incident. Not surprisingly, multiple dogs are once again being found with health issues.

Closing this inhumane facility is long overdue. These wonderful animals should be released from the prison they are in, found loving homes, and the whole operation needs to be closed permanently. Why anyone would want to ride on one of these sleds given the treatment of these poor dogs is beyond comprehension.

Paul Jeffers

Aspen