It’s time to close Krabloonik
Once again the citizens of Snowmass and the Town Council must shoulder the responsibility and the shame for the cruelty that is the ongoing history at Krabloonik.
Given what has been going on there all these years, I am convinced the episode caught on video of musher Paul Staples is not an isolated incident. Not surprisingly, multiple dogs are once again being found with health issues.
Closing this inhumane facility is long overdue. These wonderful animals should be released from the prison they are in, found loving homes, and the whole operation needs to be closed permanently. Why anyone would want to ride on one of these sleds given the treatment of these poor dogs is beyond comprehension.
Paul Jeffers
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Greed threatens Aspen Area Community Plan
Put together the wise wisdom of Walter Paepcke (Aspen visionary), Auden Schendler (Aspen Skiing Co. executive who works on scale solutions to climate change, including clean-energy development, policy advocacy and activism) and Ward Hauenstein (overall…