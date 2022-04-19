It’s that Semple
Lo Semple is making a big deal over why I didn’t answer his phone calls (“I’m over here, Roger,” letters, April 14, The Aspen Times). The answer is very simple. My caller ID said “Lo Semple.”
I believe I acted as any reasonable person would have.
Roger Marolt
Snowmass Village
