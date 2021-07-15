It’s over your head, Maurice
Perpetually facile Maurice Emmer suffers from a lack of an acute sense of the obvious on climate change. Step outside, Maurice. Look around. Tip: Thinking one is right all the time isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
Tim Cooney
Aspen
Fear-based reporting a public-health issue
A recent article from CNN caught my eye. It concerned the news that about 100 people who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination later came down with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Mathematically, that comes out to…