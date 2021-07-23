It’s God’s turn now

Over 1 billion years of earth’s history is recorded in the rocks of Colorado’s Grand Valley. Climatic conditions swung wildly over that period. From tremendous forces like cosmic rays, sun spots, volcanoes, tectonic movements, gravitational effects from heavenly bodies.

How silly and fruitless are the humorous efforts of humans to counteract those overwhelming forces? Why do those who think our planet is dying waste their efforts on pointless windmills and composts instead of beseeching God who, after all, is more capable than ignorant humans to save our worthless butts?

Maurice Emmer

Aspen