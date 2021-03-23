It’s easier to shoot people than vote in GOP’s world
Why do Republicans want more restrictions on voting than on buying an AR-15 assault rifle?
Carl Heck
Aspen
Planning firm messing with Aspen’s future
Bendon Adams, a company that owns no property in Aspen, has asked the City Council to consider increasing the density of a major portion of Aspen, changing the current code which allows for single home…