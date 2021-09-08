It’s dangerous to assume

Well done, Phil. Professional-level whataboutism on display here between your last two letters (“The unvaccinated stretch our hospitals’ limits” and “Failing Vaccination 101,” The Aspen Times)

Clearly you are attempting to put your metaphorical “caring” mask back on after accidentally showing your true demagogue face. You went from openly condoning putting people into concentration camps to feigning concern for health care workers. Impressive.

We’ve solidified you and your ilk don’t care about individual health choices. In your perfect world, the individual must submit to the will of a group. In your view, to hell with that patient-doctor relationship and to hell with health privacy. Everyone must submit to the collective’s fear-based will!

Archiving all that for now, let’s focus on your manufactured concern for health care workers. Here are two simple questions that a rational and reasonable person should be able to answer:

1. Should natural immunity be factored into the equation? I’m sure you saw the recently released extensive study from Israel, a country with one of the highest vaccination rates, that showed natural immunity is 13 times more effective than the vaccine. Or shall we brush aside this study as well and just consider these Israeli doctors “anti-vaxxers” as well?

2. What would you do with health care workers who are opposed to getting this vaccine? Not all health care workers are running to get the vaccine. Do you care about all health care workers equally or only the Covid vaccinated ones? Back to question No. 1, what about those who have natural immunity?

I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I do know this is such a complex situation that draconian, one-size-fits-all mandates do not work. I view human beings as sovereign over themselves, whereas people like you view them as sheep to be herded.

Try to control your whataboutism, assumptions and threats in the next response. There is a saying about assuming that’s quite useful.

“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” – Mark Twain

Chase McWhorter

Carbondale