Issue 3A makes sense for Basalt
As previous mayor of Basalt and past town council member, I am totally in support of ballot issue 3A. Seldom do we have the opportunity to gain so much for the community without a tax increase. Due to the prudent and forward thinking Basalt council and staff, we have nearly retired our previous bonds and will maintain our current tax level while adding much-needed infrastructure improvements.
Community participation drove the prioritization of various exciting projects proposed in 3A. The citizens supported the prospect of funding for additional affordable housing, implementation of important green projects (such as a one-half meg solar array with storage!) and beautification plus infrastructure upgrades for Midland Avenue streets and sidewalks. These projects would not be possible without the passage of this ballot initiative.
Please support 3A to improve our community without increasing taxes over their current amount.
Jacque Whitsitt
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
2A leaves too much to chance
I’ve lived in Aspen for over 40 years and have greatly enjoyed many of the various arts offerings including theater, music, dance and museums, and agree that some of these probably need more financial support…