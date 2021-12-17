Is Boebert the GOP’s best and brightest?

The accolades being heaped on the late Sen. Bob Dole remind us that it’s possible to be both a politician and a decent human being. Dole never let his innate conservatism taint his relationships with his more liberal Senate colleagues. He didn’t call them Marxists. He called them friends, and he worked with them across the aisle to promote the public good.

Contrast Dole with our own District 3 Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. She has mastered the art of attracting attention to herself, but to what end? How does it further our common good when she screams invective at politicians with whom she disagrees? She made a video describing a possibly fictitious encounter with Muslim and Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar. Boebert has called Omar “black-hearted,” “evil,” even “a jihad squad.” Why does Boebert act this way, if not to put herself in the spotlight, as she throws gasoline on the fires of the culture wars? How do her actions promote good government, and how do they reflect on her constituents?

Owing to redistricting, Colorado Congressional District 3 is now safe Republican territory. That leaves Boebert’s fate in the hands of the GOP. Only a primary challenge can unseat her. To my principled and honorable Republican friends, I say this: It’s up to you. You’re the deciders. You know right from wrong, so look to your conscience. Is Lauren Boebert the best we can do?

Ed Colby

New Castle