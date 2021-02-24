Integrity is the rudder of democracy
The most important lesson that I took from the past few years is how utterly indispensable truth is to maintaining a democracy. The high-minded concepts laid out in our Constitution demand fealty to integrity and clear-minded administration of the constitutional process.
Without integrity, the system is shown to flounder and capsizes into a chaos of mistrust and authoritarian oligarchy.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
