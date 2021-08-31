Inside the city of Aspen’s traffic tragedy

Paul Menter’s Aug. 25 column in the Aspen Daily News is another lament about the city of Aspen’s traffic issues. Those issues will be addressed significantly only after there’s been a crisis. Like a surprise closing of the 60-year-old Castle Creek Bridge.

For once, the city is approaching a problem intelligently. It isn’t wasting years and millions of dollars on planning. No plan likely will prove practical after the crisis has happened. Very strategic, grasshopper.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen