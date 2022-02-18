Infinite development will destroy valley
So, Andrew Scott in his recent letter is whining about the 1% real estate transfer tax going toward preserving open space in the valley (“All open space with no place to live,” Feb. 14, The Aspen Times).
I know it sucks, Andrew, that instead of the concrete jungle you so seem to desire we’ll actually have open space and wildlife habitat for future generations to enjoy.
Oh, and just in case you didn’t know, hundreds of housing units have been approved and are currently under construction, mostly in the midvalley.
If you let everyone live here who wants to live here, we are going to destroy the very reason that makes our area so desirable. So, Andrew, perhaps you might consider a move to LA, New York or even perhaps Tokyo. Those places might be more to your liking.
Tom O’Keefe
Mid Roaring Fork Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Consider impacts from proposed Redstone-McClure trail
This is regarding the Redstone-to-McClure proposed bike trail and Wilderness Workshop’s involvement and response.