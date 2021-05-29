If you build it, they will park (in Aspen)
The traffic and parking in Aspen will never improve unless cars have somewhere to go! Build a multi-level car park right in town that can handle a few thousand tourists and workers everyday or forget it.
Simon Allen
Carbondale
Capitol siege must be investigated
On Jan. 6, 2021, the Capitol building, the home of our legislature, was attacked by Trump insurrectionists. The insurrectionists were spurred into their assault by Trump’s rhetoric and lies.