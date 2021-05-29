 If you build it, they will park (in Aspen) | AspenTimes.com
If you build it, they will park (in Aspen)

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

The traffic and parking in Aspen will never improve unless cars have somewhere to go! Build a multi-level car park right in town that can handle a few thousand tourists and workers everyday or forget it.

Simon Allen

Carbondale

