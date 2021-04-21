I want my money back
A few years ago the city of Aspen paid $51,000 for a new logo. At least as good a logo could have been obtained from an online graphic design reverse bidding site for no more than $1,000. I discovered it actually could have been bought for the price of a bed sheet.
The other night we were watching an episode of “Blacklist” on Netflix. One of the characters was sleeping on sheets bearing the same design.
Is it too late to get a refund?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
I want my money back
A few years ago the city of Aspen paid $51,000 for a new logo. At least as good a logo could have been obtained from an online graphic design reverse bidding site for no more…