I want my money back

A few years ago the city of Aspen paid $51,000 for a new logo. At least as good a logo could have been obtained from an online graphic design reverse bidding site for no more than $1,000. I discovered it actually could have been bought for the price of a bed sheet.

The other night we were watching an episode of “Blacklist” on Netflix. One of the characters was sleeping on sheets bearing the same design.

Is it too late to get a refund?

Maurice Emmer

Aspen