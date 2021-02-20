I can breathe clearly now
This past year I’ve learned plenty about viruses. I’ve gotten into the habit of UV sterilizing my Petri dish (the sinus area of my forehead) by exposing my forehead to the sun. I clamp my eyes shut and turn, smiling, to the sun for a few moments. It seems to take away that achy, foggy, head pressure that means I’m coming down with a bug.
It works for me through a window and on cloudy days too. First year ever without a cold.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
