Hyped about Pandora’s

Dear Pitkin County commissioners,

I’m writing to say thank you for a job well done on Pandora’s. You’ve thoroughly analyzed the issues and pressed the applicant to deal with the reasonable concerns. They responded, and Pandora’s will be an even more valuable benefit to the community as a result of your work.

I am a strong advocate for the Aspen Skiing Co.’s environmental initiatives, which are many. I agree with Commissioner Steve Child’s comment that higher-elevation skiing is an essential strategy to maintain skiing in the future in light of climate change. This decision is about the future and assuring that my generation and beyond can continue to enjoy an endeavor that has made Aspen an icon around the world and has sustained our economy in the winter. I believe that all of the Aspen Skiing Co.’s environmental projects are about the future and their concerns over the impacts of climate change.

Thank you for supporting this important step in that fight and for moving Pandora’s project forward. I appreciate all of your time as this was a long process; hope all is well and look forward to seeing you all around town.

Alex Ferrera





Aspen