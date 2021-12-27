Hunt’s unfinished business
Why would the city give Mark Hunt a permit to build anything? The entrance to Aspen is the Main Street Bakery and look at that building and all of his other unfinished ones. The old Domino’s building by City Market is also a sad sight.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Fit to print?
How could you publish Camilla Sparlin’s “We need to ask lots of questions and have a dialogue” with so much misinformation? ( Dec. 22, page A15, The Aspen Times)