How to vote out Boebert
Here’s an idea. If registered Democrats change their registration to “Independent,” they should receive ballots for both the Democratic and Republican primaries. Of course, they could only vote in one primary.
If they voted in the Republican primary instead of the Democratic one, and vote for Lauren Boebert’s opponent, we might just be able to get rid of her.
Robert Auld
Aspen
Controlling elections the next step for Trump supporters
I have to shake my head in disbelief at what I saw take place on Jan. 6 in our Senate. Two Republicans attended the Senate remembrance of Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — Donald Trump Day…