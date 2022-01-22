How to unlock the 82 gridlock
Chuck Frias is right on with his comments about what could be done to help resolve the traffic congestion on Highway 82 from the Buttermilk/Burlingame duel traffic lights (“Calling on Aspen’s officeholders to address traffic,” letters, Jan. 18). Get rid of the traffic lights during heavy traffic period. Open up the bus lanes for all traffic. Just these two things are no-brainers and will improve the situation. Be brave, commissioners, be brave.
Alex Sarratt
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Cut out the fee talk, limit Maroon Bells to 5 days a week
“’Aspen area residents who frequently bike Maroon Creek Road, however, should not have to put up with reservations or fees and should not be required to stop and take a test on biking etiquette before…