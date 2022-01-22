 How to unlock the 82 gridlock | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

How to unlock the 82 gridlock

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Chuck Frias is right on with his comments about what could be done to help resolve the traffic congestion on Highway 82 from the Buttermilk/Burlingame duel traffic lights (“Calling on Aspen’s officeholders to address traffic,” letters, Jan. 18). Get rid of the traffic lights during heavy traffic period. Open up the bus lanes for all traffic. Just these two things are no-brainers and will improve the situation. Be brave, commissioners, be brave.

Alex Sarratt

Aspen

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Letter to the Editor
See more