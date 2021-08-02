How to un-jam those Aspen-bound vehicles

Regarding the traffic jam into and out of Aspen: The issue if fixed would only flood the town of Aspen with cars that have nowhere to go and nowhere to park. If you fix one issue, you create another.

A quick solution is to let cars travel in the bus lane from the airport into and out of town, but make it obligatory that cars yield to buses. The existing bus lanes are hogging the road and only carrying a very small percentage of all the people coming and going here.

Most out-of-towners cannot figure out the rules of the road on Highway 82. There is inadequate signage including explaining when to use a HOV lane.

Then we must ask ourselves how much of the traffic jams are caused by drivers coming and going over Independence Pass. We can’t stop that.

The town could give an entry permit to all residents of the town and all employees, but how do you enforce that?

Close off the two exits to the north just before the S curve coming into town during morning and evening rush hours.

Alex Sarratt

Aspen