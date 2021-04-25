How the mighty have fallen
Lisa Churchwell’s letter to the editor heading on Monday, “Aspen Is better than this,” is as untrue as the TV commentators saying the U.S. is better than this!
Sadly, we have lost our status in the world !
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
