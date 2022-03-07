How did this deal go down?
So let me get this straight. Way back in July 2021 (eight months ago), several well-connected individuals purchase 1 acre of land from Aspen Skiing Co. for $10 million, only to recently sell it for $76 million. That’s quite a return. Have things really changed that much in eight months, or did Skico fail to market this property to other potential buyers?
Seventy-six million would have paid for a lot of new chair lifts, or would have kept ticket prices down. Just wondering how this happened. Either way, this will push up Aspen real estate prices even more.
Eric Johnson
Aspen
