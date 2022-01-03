How about some gratitude?

As a 50-year resident, I am once again frustrated by people who think they know how to drive in a Mini Cooper up Castle Creek Road and get stuck. Then a very nice person who was just driving and wanted to help and helped them, only for the driver to say I have to go. No thank you was said. No smile. Just, “I have to go.”

Why would someone think they are so important that you could not thank the person who just saved you from at a $300 charge from our local tow company? Be kind; say thank you.

Why are tourists so ungrateful for the help our local community? The lady who was stuck never thanked the local driver for his help. Be kind if you want help. Call the police or a tow company. I love my community because we the locals are helpful, kind, and smile.

Think about it.

Judy Flowers





Aspen