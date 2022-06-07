HOV lanes — usage and safety

1. The HOV lane as currently configured between Basalt and the Aspen Airport Business Center is singularly counterintuitive and unsafe. Stay right, pass left is a guide that has and continues to be the imperative and should not under any circumstances be changed for drivers of commercial or private-passenger vehicles.

2. I have lived in and commuted to Aspen since 1972. Never when commuting from Carbondale did I find traffic so congested as to prohibit any bus from driving at a reasonable speed that would prevent them from maintaining a schedule.

3. Once arrived at the AABC, absolutely utilize the HOV concept. Not before.

This is just another example of bureaucracy and elected officials’ incompetency in making decisions which in this case dangerously impacts the citizens they are trying to help.

Neil Ross





Carbondale