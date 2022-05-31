HOV lane isn’t right

Just read the article on possible increased enforcement of use of the HOV lane on 82 (“Elected officials vote to explore HOV lane enforcement between Basalt, ABC,” May 30, The Aspen Times).

Steve Child is right — traveling at the posted speed limit in the other (left) lane is scary, as other vehicles are going way beyond the speed limit, forcing the rest — who wish to comply with the speed limit — to move to the HOV lane for safety. Speed enforcement ought to be the focus. Besides, the rest of the world is accustomed to speeding on the left lanes, treating right lanes as the safer, slower lanes. Especially us senior citizens! I’ve never understood the point of having the right lane be the HOV lane.

Esteban Ferrer

Snowmass Village