HOV lane aggravates 82 traffic

It’s easy for the transportation committee to sit at the upper end of the valley and make decisions for us who travel up and down Highway 82 everyday (“Elected officials vote to explore HOV lane enforcement between Basalt and ABC,” May 30, The Aspen Times).

The HOV lane does not work! It is not like HOV lanes in big cities. I challenge these committee members to drive up and down the valley with traffic during rush hour each day for a week to see for themselves. Vehicles that are eligible drive in the HOV lane at slow speeds and clog it up. Then you throw some other drivers in the left lane driving slowly as well, backing traffic up even more. All the HOV lane has become is a passing lane. Oh, and what a great way to spend taxpayers’ money on more law enforcement working overtime. Let’s throw some more stickers on the road and signs, too!

Mike Jenkins

Carbondale