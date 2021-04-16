Housing workers is Aspen’s most pressing issue

As one of the three county commissioners who initiated tough growth controls and affordable housing in the ’70s, I support the proposal for affordable housing where Su Lum’s old cabin now stands.

The Historic Preservation Commission’s negative vote is understandable given their narrow range of responsibilities. In contrast, Aspen City Council has the much tougher job of weighing all factors.

One crucial factor must be included: There are reasons to exclude affordable housing from every prospective location in the valley. There are no noncontroversial sites.

As is often the case, we must rank competing goals. In this case, an already dense neighborhood within walking distance of jobs is an excellent location for the working people who keep our community viable.

And God bless soulful Su Lum. I miss her.

Michael Kinsley

Old Snowmass