Housing project would doom Glenwood’s quality of life

All valley residents, please take a walk or a drive around the old pasture behind the mall in West Glenwood Spring —.especially all of Glenwood City Council.

Imagine what 330 units in the pasture would be like. It is mind-boggling! Try to imagine 1,000 people and over 900 vehicles. We are tired of hearing the developers telling us how wonderful these 330 unaffordable units would be. This is a lie.

It goes against all the goals of Glenwood Springs. Our small-town character, our safety, our welfare and our quality of life. We have been through the fires and the evaluations. If approved, we will be trapped and some of us could die in the next fire. Our infrastructure is not capable of handling these impacts. Traffic will be a nightmare. Gridlock twice a day. Schools overwhelmed. Smiles will disappear. Water, roundabouts, water treatment facility, will be at capacity.

This project just does not fit in West Glenwood. Too much for our narrow valleys, and especially in the West, we need some elbow room. This is an extremely serious issue for us. Like planning and zoning, we are asking the City Council to deny this application. Please join us at 6 p.m. Thursday for the Glenwood Springs City Council meeting. We need everyone’s support. Also please join us on Facebook at West Glenwood pasture development. Thank you.

Michael Hoban

West Glenwood