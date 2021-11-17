Housing can be built by intercept lot
Pitkin County needs to seriously consider the task of developing the perimeter of the Brush Creek Park & Ride (intercept lot).
A multi-storied affordable-housing apartment complex would be ideal out there. We know about the ABC project; it’s still not enough. The Brush Creek Park & Ride has the space for a large complex without taking away from the existing paved lot. Maybe include a coffee shop and grab-n-go food. Bus connections anywhere in the valley are steps away. It’s a win-win for workers in the upper valley, and a fantastic use of immensely underutilized space just minutes from Aspen.
Ryan Christen
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Pitco’s vax program is discriminatory
Hypocrisy has the potential to unite our divisive politicians and community.