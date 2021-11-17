Housing can be built by intercept lot

Pitkin County needs to seriously consider the task of developing the perimeter of the Brush Creek Park & Ride (intercept lot).

A multi-storied affordable-housing apartment complex would be ideal out there. We know about the ABC project; it’s still not enough. The Brush Creek Park & Ride has the space for a large complex without taking away from the existing paved lot. Maybe include a coffee shop and grab-n-go food. Bus connections anywhere in the valley are steps away. It’s a win-win for workers in the upper valley, and a fantastic use of immensely underutilized space just minutes from Aspen.

Ryan Christen

Aspen