Household support for Pandora’s expansion
The vote on Pandora’s is in! With a house full of grand kids who came for Ruggerfest, we had our own vote on whether to support the Pandora expansion. It was a unanimous yes!
What carried the day was the environmental issue: If it’s built, we won’t have to drive to Snowmass or Highlands to find great tree skiing. No more busing. No more parking. Less pollution. Just a dial-a-ride lift to the gondola.
If you build it, we will come!
Charlie Neary
Aspen
