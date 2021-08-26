Honor your distrust of medicine and stay home
Be consistent. If you are eligible and refuse a COVID-19 vaccination, then contract the virus, refuse also to be hospitalized.
Why would you trust their medical advice and knowledge now? And hospitals should have the right to lower the priority of your admission. A bed and resources may be used due to your selfish decisions rather than for a patient with legitimate need. You have chosen to put others at risk, overwhelm the health care system and prolong the pandemic.
Suck it up and stay at home.
Sharon Lee Lewiston
