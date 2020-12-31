Holy Cross on path to clean, affordable energy

Holy Cross Energy recently announced our intent to supply all HCE members with 100% carbon-free electricity supply by 2030. After making this announcement, we heard from some of our members about concerns about the cost of this 100×30 goal, and I would like to address those issues here.

As we pledged when we made the announcement, we will not achieve this clean energy goal at the cost of an unreliable, unsafe, or unaffordable system. Our clean energy goals are motivated in large part by the fact that today’s new wind and solar energy resources are actually cheaper than power supplies sourced from existing coal or natural gas-powered generators.

In fact, over the last two years, we have saved more than $6.5 million on our power supply costs as a result of efforts to implement our prior Seventy70Thirty plan announced in mid-2018. These power supply savings have enabled us to keep your electric rates unchanged through 2021, even as we have invested more in maintaining and modernizing our electric grid while reducing the risk of wildfires.

With additional, lower-cost clean energy options on the horizon, we are hopeful we can continue our Journey to 100 in a way that keeps electricity costs affordable as well as sustainable for generations to come. For more information on our clean energy goals, please visit https://www.holycross.com/100×30/.

Bryan Hannegan

President and CEO, Holy Cross Energy