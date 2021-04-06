Holding tax beneficiaries accountable
A high percentage of income taxes funds transfer payments. These boil down to: The government takes money from you and gives it to other people. This is problematic. We donors have no idea who receives our money or what they do with it. They just keep taking and spending our money.
Here’s a proposal.
Every taxpayer should be assigned a specific person or family to whom/which his money will be sent. The recipient person or family provides the donor taxpayer with a business plan explaining how the money will be used to enable the donees to become self-reliant. If the donees don’t meet their own goals, the donor taxpayer can quit paying.
Within five years the federal debt would be paid off and there would be no more need for welfare.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
