‘Hocus Pocus Scotus’

We are ruled by dead men

Centuries in the grave

And men and women of deceit

Who pretend they’re morally brave

The Supreme Court says it knows

Intentions in the past tense

Really? How arrogant!

Your pomposity is irreverence

The vindictive Justice Thomas

The craven mute of the minority

Now shouts for a nanny state

And an autocratic majority

This court has no conscience

No respect for its own history

It pretends like its rookie judges

It’s omniscient in each decree

Their own testimonies hid in lies

Their hearings were a sham

And now these lackeys sit in judgement

Two yes-men and one yes-ma’am





This court will rule by edict

To force America into a dark past time

To obviate democracy

And self-righteously decide what’s crime

Uncle Sam hangs his head in shame

The Supreme Court is now a fraud

The judges are political hacks

Though they act as if they’re God

Greg Lewis

Snowmass Village