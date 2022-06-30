‘Hocus Pocus Scotus’
We are ruled by dead men
Centuries in the grave
And men and women of deceit
Who pretend they’re morally brave
The Supreme Court says it knows
Intentions in the past tense
Really? How arrogant!
Your pomposity is irreverence
The vindictive Justice Thomas
The craven mute of the minority
Now shouts for a nanny state
And an autocratic majority
This court has no conscience
No respect for its own history
It pretends like its rookie judges
It’s omniscient in each decree
Their own testimonies hid in lies
Their hearings were a sham
And now these lackeys sit in judgement
Two yes-men and one yes-ma’am
This court will rule by edict
To force America into a dark past time
To obviate democracy
And self-righteously decide what’s crime
Uncle Sam hangs his head in shame
The Supreme Court is now a fraud
The judges are political hacks
Though they act as if they’re God
Greg Lewis
Snowmass Village
