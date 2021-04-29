HOA’s time could be better spent
The Aspen Village homeowners association is going to force a homeowner to remove their Black Lives Matter sign from their property. What a pitiful use of their time and energy.
Kelly Simmons Garrett
Aspen
Now about Ruth …
Ruth Harrison: Aspen pundit without credibility. Our son is a third generation Aspenite that lives in the extremely crowded vicinity of 1020 E. Cooper.