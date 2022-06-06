Hitting home
When I heard that Bob had passed, my mind flashed to what Archibald Roosevelt had telegraphed his siblings after their father, President Theodore Roosevelt, had died: “The old lion is dead.”
Chip Nealy
New Castle
A great loss to Aspen
Aspen suffered a great loss this morning (Friday, June 3). Everyone who knew Bob or even those who just met him will feel this loss as well. I had always hoped that the town would…