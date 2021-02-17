History won’t be on 43 senators’ side

Senators during the Trump impeachment trial were faced with the same dilemma senators faced, in 2003, when confronted with the decision to attack Iraq. They were both dealing with lies.

Most senators supported that attack based upon the lie that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

Saturday, 43 senators acquitted Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection based on Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

A significant difference between the two events is that in 2003 the senators were lied to — whereas, in 2020, the Trump senators actually perpetuated his lie.

Nevertheless, those senators who supported the Iraq invasion have come to regret that decision — those Senators acquitting Trump will certainly suffer the same regret.

Donald Flaks

Carbondale