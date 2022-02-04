Higher standards for education
I am grateful to the 350-plus signatories of Frieda Wallison’s letter to the Colorado Department of Education, as it spurred me to read the recommendations (“Emphasize unity, not solely division,” Feb. 3, The Aspen Times).
These are some of the stated activities and goals of the proposed sixth grade standards for history and geography:
— “Examine the presentation of facts v. opinions in a text to evaluate its reliability.”
— “Investigate the historical eras, individuals, groups, ideas, and themes within regions of the Western Hemisphere and their relationships with one another.”
— “Gather, organize, synthesize and critique information to determine if it is sufficient to answer historical questions from multiple perspectives. For example: Indigenous People, Latinos, Africa Americans, Asian Americans; LGBTQ+ and religious minorities”.
— “Community Member: Civic Engagement, Global and Cultural Awareness”
— “Communicator: Interpersonal Communication; Media Digital and Data Literacy
— “Problem Solver: Critical Thinking and Analysis; Adaptability and Flexibility”
Perhaps if these standards are accepted, we will have a more informed and compassionate population with much-needed ability to think for themselves and determine misinformation. Interested individuals are invited to read through the proposed standards at cde.state.co.us.
Cathy Click
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
‘Leaders’ destroy childhoods
As we approach two years of public hysteria, political hypocrisy and “expert” contradictions, it is our duty to make certain that children do not forget who fought for them and who advocated against them.