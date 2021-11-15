 High prices in Aspen | AspenTimes.com
High prices in Aspen

Letter to the Editor

National TV news featured $4.67/gallon gasoline as a record high. The media needs to know that our local gas station located at the corner of Galena and Main streets may be tops in the country for gasoline priced at $5.50 a gallon.

Wow! Can you top that? Yes indeed! Wait until you get your next property tax bill! You will need a county commissioner’s salary to pay it off! Good luck! And remember, there’s no free ride on the bus!

Jim Markalunas

Aspen

Letter to the Editor
