Heroic efforts by Black Hills Energy
I suggest that Aspen City Council consider issuing a proclamation thanking Black Hills Energy for their heroic efforts on behalf of Aspen. I would also name each of the 250-plus workers from other jurisdictions and states and make them honorary citizens of Aspen.
Bob Morris
Aspen
