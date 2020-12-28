Help stimulate nonprofits

Assuming that COVID-19 stimulus checks are issued, I encourage all who are able to join me in donating some or all of their $600 to those who need it more.

I’m not well off; I could certainly use an extra $600. But I’ve been fortunate to have had a paycheck all this year, so I really don’t feel entitled to relief. The way I see it, the money was accidentally delivered to me and it’s no sacrifice to pass it on because it was never mine.

There are many nonprofits worthy of your support, including several local ones that are providing emergency assistance during this historically difficult time. Your donation will make a great difference to them and the people they serve.

Dave Reed

Carbondale