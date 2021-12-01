Help local families fill Holiday Baskets

The Holiday Baskets Program has been supplying new gifts, toys and food to people in need in our valley for 40 years. This program, run entirely by volunteers, is a wonderful community effort with numerous groups and individuals assisting. We serve approximately 250 families, over 1,000 people. The Holiday Baskets program often gives the only gifts families will receive for the holidays.

People are referred to the program by 13 local social service agencies and are then “adopted” by individuals, the faith community, schools, businesses and other groups. The Adopting Angels buy toys, gifts and/or gift cards for each member of the family.

There are always more families in need than are adopted. The gifts for these families are contributed by people who choose a gift tag and then purchase the requested gift. All these gifts are gathered at the Aspen Chapel and St. Peter’s Church in Basalt, where they are sorted and wrapped for individual families. In addition to gifts, each family member receives a generous City Market food gift card.

To adopt a family or an individual person, please send an email to rfvholidaybaskets@gmail.com . We also gratefully accept donations, which are used to purchase food gift cards for over 1,000 people. Checks may be sent to Holiday Baskets Program PO Box 2192 Basalt, Co. 81621. You may also donate on our website: holidaybasketsprogram.com

Thank you to all for your continued support of this program.





Anne Blackwell

Chairperson