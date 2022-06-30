Help lift up Lift-Up

We need volunteers to help staff the Lift-Up Aspen food pantry. The Aspen pantry is located across from Clark’s Market at 465 N. Mill St. We are open from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Come by at 1 p.m. any Tuesday to get the lowdown on volunteering. If you decide to join us for a weekly or monthly shift, you will have fun interacting with your fellow citizens in a friendly atmosphere. And you will be an active participant in making our community a great place to live and work.

Consider joining us!

Volunteers

Lift-Up Aspen food pantry

