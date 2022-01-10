Have you thanked an Aspen developer today?

The beautiful Silverlode neighborhood at the base of Smuggler Mtn is 70% employee deed restricted — homes built by a “greedy” developer. The beautiful Lacet neighborhood at the east end of town is 70% employee deed-restricted homes — built by a “greedy” developer. Private developers have built a high percentage of the employee-designated properties in Aspen and Snowmass.

With every property sold in the city of Aspen, a 1% tax is paid for employee housing. Most of those are sold by licensed real estate brokers.

We all need each other. Capitalism rises all boats. Maybe you should check who built your employee housing and thank them.

Maybe the local government went after the wrong group. Maybe Skippy and Carson should be checking the lucky owners of employee housing to see if the rules are being followed. Maybe we need more smaller retirement housing built for our older, retiring, hardworking employees so their three- and four-bedroom homes can be used by new young families coming to town to work. When this new program was introduced, I know that was the plan.

Lorrie Winnerman

Aspen