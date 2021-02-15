Hauenstein and Doyle for Aspen City Council
John Doyle brings perspective, wisdom, informed decision-making and real intent to protect and improve our community.
Ward Hauenstein brings these same attributes along with experience and leadership essential to a cohesive and functional council.
Vote Hauenstein and Doyle for Aspen City Council.
Ben Dodge
Aspen
Endlsey a man of the Aspen people
I am endorsing Casey Endsley for Aspen City Council as I find him to be equitable, of sound judgment, committed and focused on his personal and community goals.