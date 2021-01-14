Hat trick fantasy
First event: Mike Pence invokes the 25th Amendment while the prez and the wicked witch are on their way to the U.S./Mexican border.
Second event: Presuming arrival by helicopter to the latest completed section of the border wall, a group of Homeland Security — Caucasians conspicuous in their absence — quietly leads the Trumps across the border into Mexico as the helicopter flies away without them.
Third event: At this in time, the previously mentioned events will now, in my humble opinion, represent a miracle that trumps the previous (anticipated) miracle of all time, the second coming. In a highly anticipated move, Pence moves to Italy and becomes the pope. Admittedly, we’ll have to concede a great deal to Mexico.
Charles Morris
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
