Hat trick fantasy

First event: Mike Pence invokes the 25th Amendment while the prez and the wicked witch are on their way to the U.S./Mexican border.

Second event: Presuming arrival by helicopter to the latest completed section of the border wall, a group of Homeland Security — Caucasians conspicuous in their absence — quietly leads the Trumps across the border into Mexico as the helicopter flies away without them.

Third event: At this in time, the previously mentioned events will now, in my humble opinion, represent a miracle that trumps the previous (anticipated) miracle of all time, the second coming. In a highly anticipated move, Pence moves to Italy and becomes the pope. Admittedly, we’ll have to concede a great deal to Mexico.

Charles Morris

Carbondale