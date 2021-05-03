Happy rails and what could have been

Great news for the country that President Joe Biden plans to put Americans back on track. I just took a wonderful trip by rail to visit family and it’s the way to go, unless you prefer “cattle class” by air. Too bad that we took the track out in our valley, as we had a great opportunity for rail service for our working folks and visitors alike.

So the word of the day is: “Take the bus, Gus, and don’t you fuss, cause rail not for us.” Sadly, but true!

Jim Markalunas

Aspen