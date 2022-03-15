Half promises and full pages
Don’t ever accuse Jeff Gorsuch of not reinvesting some of his ill-gotten gains back into the community. If you’ve noticed lately, he’s directing some of this booty by purchasing multiple full-page ads in our local papers attempting to regain his tarnished reputation. Sorry, Jeff, I doubt the community will ever grant you the mea culpa you so desperately are trying to buy. We are not fools and you have lost all our respect.
Bruce Gabow
Basalt
A failure to disclose
Now regarding “columnist” Mick Ireland’s little report on “The Russians are coming … yawn” (March 7, Aspen Daily News). Besides making light of an international crisis and war at Europe’s door, with commensurate atrocities and…