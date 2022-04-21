Greenhouse gases on the rise
The temperature and greenhouse gas concentrations changed a lot over the years and by an increasing amount the temperature has gone way up since the ice age, and the infrared light has built up to be a big part of the greenhouse gases. In the ice age the average temperature was 7.5 Celsius without a cloud and in 2020 were the same weather conditions, but with buildings, and the average temperature was 14.9C, and when the temperature increases this much that means that the greenhouse gasses are going up too. This data shows that with the time passing the temperature is increasing and the greenhouse gases are going up and but an exponential amount.
George Mercatoris
Student, Roaring Fork Schools
