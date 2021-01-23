Grateful for Boebert
All the liberal letters denigrating Lauren Boebert’s Second Amendment support are mere extensions of Trump Detangement Syndrome. Gun-haters believe limiting law-abiding citizens’ gun rights will decrease crime.
These same naive souls ignore the tens of thousands of murders that have been happening in Dem-controlled hell holes for decades.
I greatly appreciate the breath of fresh air Lauren brings to the stinking swamp that is Washington.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen Skico workers getting unfair shake
I was going to address this letter to Aspen Skiing Co. for their movements against the young kids that make it roll on for a lot of spoiled adults.