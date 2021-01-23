Grateful for Boebert

All the liberal letters denigrating Lauren Boebert’s Second Amendment support are mere extensions of Trump Detangement Syndrome. Gun-haters believe limiting law-abiding citizens’ gun rights will decrease crime.

These same naive souls ignore the tens of thousands of murders that have been happening in Dem-controlled hell holes for decades.

I greatly appreciate the breath of fresh air Lauren brings to the stinking swamp that is Washington.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle