Gouged at Gywn’s
After a one-year Covid hiatus (the second in 50 years), I was happy to return to the Roaring Fork Valley, Snowmass Mountain, and my favorite mountain lunch venue, the (formerly Gwyn’s) High Alpine restaurant. Only to find that the bread, always included with the soups and stews, is now $1.55.
But imagine my chagrin when I discovered that the octogenarian discount, 40% when Gwyn and George ran the place, is now 10%! I don’t know if the Vice President in Charge of Figuring Out How to Extract Every Last Nickel From Our Clientele is the highest paid Aspen Skiing Co. employee, but they should be. Doing a helluva job.
Ed Crotty
Naples, Florida
